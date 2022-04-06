Man found guilty of second-degree murder in road rage shooting

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County jury found a man guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder along with an allegation that he personally discharged of a firearm in the commission of the murder in a road rage shooting near a Fastrip.

According to court documents, John Sanchez was involved in a road rage incident on March 27th, 2021, near Fastrip at 630 Airport Drive. Sanchez and Jeffrey Correll were arguing and Sanchez turned his car around, parked near the Fastrip waiting for Correll to arrive and fire three shots at him, according to court documents.

Correll was hit with a shot to the head and was declared dead at the scene, according to court documents.

Additional evidence presented at the trial included a year-long effort by Sanchez tried to persuade a witness, his 15-year-old girlfriend at the time of the murder, who was in his vehicle during the shooting and who could testify that Sanchez was the shooter.

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer commented on the conviction, stating: “The value in having a world- class Crime Lab in Kern County cannot be underestimated. The Kern Regional Crime Laboratory has proven vital to solving and bringing justice for the most violent crimes," said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, in a statement.

"Equally important is the dedicated work and quick response from law enforcement to crimes of violence. In cases like these, the fast response of law enforcement resulted in identification and apprehension of the perpetrator and yielded the evidence necessary to obtain the conviction.”

Sanchez faces a a sentence of up to 60 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3rd.