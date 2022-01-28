Watch
Man ID'd through DNA charged in 1978 killing of teen girl

DNA Investigation (FILE)
DNA Investigation (FILE)
Posted at 6:37 PM, Jan 27, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man arrested in Colorado on suspicion of killing a teenage girl in San Francisco more than four decades ago has been charged with murder in her death.

Mark Stanley Personette was arrested in suburban Denver in December. The 76-year-old man was arraigned in a San Francisco court Thursday in the 1978 killing of 15-year-old Marissa Harvey.

The case sat cold for 43 years until a DNA hit in a genealogy database linked DNA taken from the crime scene to Personette.

Personette's attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

