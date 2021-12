MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a Dec. 16th shooting in McFarland.

Adam Sanchez, 18, of Wasco, was found shot at about 6:37 p.m. in the 100 block of San Pedro Street in McFarland, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

He was declared dead at the scene, according to KCSO.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the McFarland Police Department