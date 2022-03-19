Man leads Bakersfield police on chase after failing to stop at a DUI checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department released the details of a DUI checkpoint on Hageman Road Friday night.

Police say three people were arrested for driving under the influence and a fourth driver was arrested after refusing to stop at the checkpoint.

Officials say the man, identified as Jason Crawford, drove away from the checkpoint and lead officers on a car chase. Once they caught up with him he refused to get out of the car, keeping the officers in a standoff for over half an hour.

Police say he did eventually leave the car and was arrested for failing to stop at a sobriety checkpoint and evading and resisting arrest.