Man leads Bakersfield police on chase after failing to stop at a DUI checkpoint

Man identified as Jason Crawford
23ABC News
Posted at 8:28 AM, Mar 19, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department released the details of a DUI checkpoint on Hageman Road Friday night.

Police say three people were arrested for driving under the influence and a fourth driver was arrested after refusing to stop at the checkpoint.

Officials say the man, identified as Jason Crawford, drove away from the checkpoint and lead officers on a car chase. Once they caught up with him he refused to get out of the car, keeping the officers in a standoff for over half an hour.

Police say he did eventually leave the car and was arrested for failing to stop at a sobriety checkpoint and evading and resisting arrest.

