Man residing in Bakersfield sentenced in fentanyl distribution case

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A man unlawfully residing in Bakersfield was sentenced Monday to five years and three months in prison for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Jesus Adrian Pena-Gamez, 33, and another man met in a parking lot of a Bakersfield restaurant on April 7th, 2021, to sell 15,000 counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl.

The two men were arrested and officers found about 3 pounds of pills containing fentanyl, according to court documents.

Carlos Ivan Campana faces charges on suspicion of distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine on three prior occasions between November 2020 and April 2021. A bench warrant was issued on April 6th for Campana’s arrest for violating pretrial release conditions and his whereabouts are unknown, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.