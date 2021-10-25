Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Man residing in Bakersfield sentenced to nine years for attempting to sell large amount of fentanyl, cocaine, meth

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 12:12 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 15:12:50-04

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A man residing in Bakersfield was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jose Mario Quintero Beltran, 31, a citizen of Mexico was arrested on March 31st after arranging to meet a customer at a Bakersfield mall and sell him methamphetamine and 20,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, according to court documents.

According to the Department of Justice, officers later searched Quintero Beltran’s vehicle and home finding 51,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, packages containing 15 kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, and about 1 pound of pure methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security, and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Spooktacular Costume Contest

Enter to Win Free Pizza!