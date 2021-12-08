Man sentenced to over 15 years for smuggling fentanyl into a jail, high-speed chase

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County judge sentenced a man to 15 years and four months in prison Tuesday for smuggling fentanyl into a jail and leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Luis Massie was convicted by a Kern County jury Nov. 5th on one count each of bringing fentanyl into a jail facility, reckless evading a peace officer, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful driving of a motor vehicle, and simple possession of fentanyl. The court also found it true he had a prior qualifying strike offense for gang activity and possession of a stolen vehicle. Massie also committed several of the above offenses while he was released on bail in another criminal case.

“Fentanyl continues to find its way into our community, and this highly dangerous drug is being mixed with other illicit drugs, which increases the potency and risk of death exponentially. The successful arrest and prosecution of those that traffic or smuggle this dangerous drug into the community is an important element of public safety.” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer

According to court documents, Massie was found entering a stolen vehicle and attempting to drive away. On March 3, he was found in a different stolen vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase in North Bakersfield, according to court documents. Massie lost control of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot but was arrested by police, according to court documents.

Police found out Massie was attempting to smuggle 6.43 grams of fentanyl into the jail and he admitted he had previously snuck in drugs, according to court documents.