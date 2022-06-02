Man shot and killed by police in LA's Koreatown neighborhood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police fatally shot someone Thursday morning following a report of a man with a gun, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to Officer Annie Hernandez.

A gun was recovered and no officers were hurt, Hernandez said.

Police were initially called to the area following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon by a man with a gun.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting or whether the man also opened fire.