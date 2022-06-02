Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Man shot and killed by police in LA's Koreatown neighborhood

Police Shooting (FILE)
23ABC News
Police Shooting (FILE)
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 15:46:50-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police fatally shot someone Thursday morning following a report of a man with a gun, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to Officer Annie Hernandez.

A gun was recovered and no officers were hurt, Hernandez said.

Police were initially called to the area following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon by a man with a gun.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting or whether the man also opened fire.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!