BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office identified the man that was shot and killed in East Bakersfield on August 14th.

According to the KCSO, 22-year-old Bakersfield resident Demond Xavier Rufus was shot and killed in the 500 Block S. Haley Street at around 4 a.m. He was declared dead at the scene.

A suspect in the shooting has not been identified.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 326-3803.