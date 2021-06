LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has identified who was found shot in Lamont on Monday.

According to the KCSO, 28-year-old Jesus Cachu Melgoza was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Weedpatch Highway at around 4 a.m. He was declared dead at the scene.

No additional information is available. The investigation is ongoing.