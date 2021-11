OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — A man who died after being stabbed in Oildale back on October 22nd has been identified by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

According to the KCSO, 44-year-old Stanley Evans was found stabbed in the 400 block of Willow Drive in Oildale. He was found dead at the scene.

He died of multiple stab wounds and his death has been ruled a homicide.

No suspect information has been released at this time.