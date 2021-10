MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — A man was arrested Friday morning after police found drugs and a large sum of money after traffic stop, according to the McFarland Police Department.

Officers also found a large amount of marijuana, cocaine, and a handgun after a search warrant was served at the man's Bakersfield home, according to McFarland Police.

Gilbert Cantu was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of multiple drug and weapon charges.