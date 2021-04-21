Monterey County man arrested in 1995 cold case killing

SEASIDE, Calif. (AP) — Monterey County authorities have charged a man with first-degree murder in a quarter-century-old cold case.

The District Attorney's Office says 49-year-old Anthony Martezz Randall of Seaside is accused of killing 22-year-old Lloyd Joseph Perkins Jr. on Sept. 21, 1995.

Randall was arrested Monday by Seaside police and booked into the Monterey County Jail. The DA's statement did not detail what information led to the arrest.

It's not immediately known if Randall has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Prosecutors say the investigation is continuing and urge anyone with information to contact police.