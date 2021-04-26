Murder charge from 2003 against California woman dismissed

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The murder charge against a woman who was convicted of killing her boyfriend in 2003 has been dismissed after a yearslong legal battle.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that the charge against 45-year-old Kimberly Long had been dismissed.

Long had spent seven years in prison after the second jury to hear her case convicted her of murder in 2005.

The first jury had deadlocked on the case but favored acquittal. Long had always maintained her innocence.

Last November, the California Supreme Court overturned Long’s murder conviction and ruled that her defense lawyer made a critical mistake at trial.