No arrest made in latest DUI checkpoint, but 20 vehicles seized and 15 impounded

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police screened a little over 1,800 vehicles at a DUI/ Driver's license checkpoint Friday night near Coffee Road. No one was arrested for driving under the influence, although three were detained for further evaluation. Of those cars screened, 13 were cited for driving while unlicensed, seven cited for driving with a suspended license and those 20 cars were seized.

Meanwhile, 15 cars were impounded and five released to licensed drivers.

The public is encouraged to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.

The California Office of Traffic Safety and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provides the funding for these checkpoints to the Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit.