Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Officers kill man in body armor who drove into LA police car

items.[0].image.alt
David McNew/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 10: A hybrid police car is seen at the unveiling of two new Ford Fusion hybrid pursuit-rated Police Responder cars at Los Angeles Police Department headquarters on April 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The LAPD is committed to purchasing at least 300 hybrid and hybrid-electric plug-in vehicles by 2020. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Police Department
Posted at 10:16 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 13:16:56-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are investigating after officers shot and killed a man wearing body armor who drove his car into a police cruiser on a busy Hollywood thoroughfare.

The man died at the scene on Sunset Boulevard Saturday afternoon. He was not immediately identified.

Officials say the man backed into the police vehicle, then exited his car and refused to follow officers' commands.

TV video from the scene shows the dark-colored sedan the man had been driving covered in decals spelling out messages such as “new world order” and “governments of deception."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

Kern's Kindness