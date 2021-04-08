'Oilddale rapist' denied parole

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — On Thursday, Tulare County prosecutors secured a 5-year parole denial for Charles Hall, age 66, dubbed the “Oildale Rapist” for a series of violent sex crimes committed in 1981 in Kern County.

Between May 29, 1981, and August 22, 1981, then 26-year-old Hall assaulted approximately 15 separate victims, with a victim as young as 10 years of age.

Hall generally entered the victims' residences by breaking or crawling through a window. Most of his victims were sleeping. He accosted some of the victims when they were returning home and would coerce them inside. During the sexual assaults, Hall held a knife to the victims' necks. Records indicated he threatened to kill several of the victims if they notified law enforcement. Hall also stole items from the victims.

Hall was convicted in Tulare County on 12 counts of rape, four counts of sodomy, six counts of oral copulation, 10 counts of robbery, two counts of attempted rape, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and special allegations of use of a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury.

Hall is currently incarcerated at Valley State Prison.