BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating after a shooting in Bakersfield left a man dead.

According to the department officers were dispatched to Oregon and Kern street at 9:56 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived they found a man who had a been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No suspect information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111