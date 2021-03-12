One man dead after rollover crash in Southwest Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department are investigating after a man died in a traffic collision in Southwest Bakersfield.

According to BPD officers responded to District Boulevard near White Lane just before 10:30 Thursday night for reports of a single vehicle rollover collision. Officers found the driver of the vehicle who had crawled out of the car and was injured. He was taken to Kern Medical where he died.

Officers say that speed appears to be a factor in the collision. They are still waiting on the toxicology results. Anyone with any information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.