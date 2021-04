BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in east Bakersfield.

According to the department officers responded to the area of Water Street near River Boulevard. When deputies arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was declared dead at the scene.

There is currently no suspect information. Anyone who knows anything about the incident is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110.