One person dead following police standoff south of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Wednesday morning traffic was backed up for more than an hour due to a standoff that killed one person south of Bakersfield.

The incident started in Arvin where police responded to reports of an attempted kidnapping. The suspect led police on a chase that ended near southbound Highway 99 and the 5. It was at that point CHP took over the situation and called SWAT in for backup.

CHP says the driver refused to get out of the car or listen to commands and crashed the car before stopping.

A teen was the victim of an in-progress kidnapping and sexual assault. The victim contacted law enforcement and was able to get away.

Bakersfield police say the driver died during the incident and that it does not have any information about the possible kidnapping victim.