One person was arrested following stabbings at Fresno mall

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — Police arrested an alleged gang member after two boys were stabbed inside the Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno. The stabbings happened as a large fight broke out in the mall on Saturday night.

One of the victims was found injured at the mall. Another was located at a Fresno hospital saying he'd been stabbed at the mall fight. Both victims are expected to recover.

Fresno police say one person was arrested in connection to the stabbings and that the weapon used has been recovered.