One woman dead after a shooting at Wayside Park

A woman is dead after a shooting that took place at Wayside park on Ming Avenue Saturday evening.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to the Park just after 6:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they located an adult female with major injuries on the ground near the middle of the park. She was pronounced dead by medical personnel while still at the park.

Officers say a large memorial gathering at the park. Although no suspect information was provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-71111.