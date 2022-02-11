Orange County sheriff's deputies kill knife-wielding man

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Orange County sheriff’s deputies have shot and killed a man they say charged at them with a knife after a nearly three-hour standoff. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday in Lake Forest.

Authorities say deputies were answering a report that a truck had struck several parked cars but when they arrived the driver refused to leave the vehicle.

Authorities managed to call his cellphone and a crisis negotiation team talked to him for hours.

The Sheriff's Department says the man finally got out of the car but he was holding the knife as he ran at the deputies, who opened fire.

He died at a hospital.