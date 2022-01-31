Watch
Passenger in stolen car killed in crash in Southwest Bakersfield early Sunday morning

Stolen car failed to stop at a red light.
23ABC News
File Image of Ambulance
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 12:11:11-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A number of incidents happened over the weekend including a fatal crash in Southwest Bakersfield. The incident happened at the intersection of Harris and Buena Vista roads just after midnight on Sunday.

Police said a reported stolen car failed to stop at a red light and hit another vehicle. The driver of the stolen car had moderate injuries but the passenger was declared dead at the scene. The occupants of the other car were not injured.

According to police, it's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved. The investigation remains ongoing.

