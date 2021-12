TULARE, Calif. (KERO) — According to Tulare County Sheriff's Office, a plane crash in Tulare County left four dead near Visalia Airport on Saturday, Dec. 5.

TCSO were called to Road 68 and Avenue 288 near Visalia for a potential plane crash.

Deputies found a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza had crashed, killing the four members on board. Identities of the victims have not been confirmed.

This is an ongoing investigation.