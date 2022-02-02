Police arrest suspect in mailbox, home, and business burglaries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Tuesday the Bakersfield police arrested a man in connection to a series of business and residential burglaries, as well as the theft of mail from a community mailbox.

According to the BPD, 31-year-old Joel Nunez was stopped in the area of Ming Avenue and Stine Road. The vehicle he was driving had been previously connected to a home burglary that happened on January 30th in the 13000 block of Pemberley Passage Avenue. A search of the vehicle turned up stolen property, burglary tools, and stolen mail.

"The property was linked to a business burglary and two residential burglary offenses. Officers determined that the large amount of mail had been stolen from a community mailbox in the area of Heath Road and Johnson Road," said a statement from the BPD.

Nunez was arrested on multiple counts of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and false identification to a peace officer.

Officers delivered the mail to the residences of the mail theft victims.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.