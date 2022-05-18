Police ID man held in Calif. in Vegas casino manager's death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have identified a man arrested in Southern California in the death of a Las Vegas slot machine parlor manager who was run over by an allegedly stolen vehicle he drove after snatching a purse from a video gambling machine patron.

Police said Wednesday that 28-year-old Samuel Schmid of Las Vegas was arrested late Monday in the Riverside County city of Desert Hot Springs.

Court records show that Schmid was sought on a murder warrant in the May 11 death of 60-year-old Alicia Gibellina.

Police allege that Schmid put the stolen Mercedes SUV in reverse and ran over Gibellina after she went outside the Dotty's slot parlor to confront him about the purse.