BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police are investigating a carjacking in South Bakersfield that led to shots being fired in the 6600 block of Wible Road.

According to St. Pair of the Bakersfield Police Department, there were reports of a shooting connected to a carjacking. Three men were involved in the situation and two were taken into custody.

A third man is still being sought.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.