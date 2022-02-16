Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Police investigating fatal shooting in Wasco

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning
items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
Police Tape (FILE)
Posted at 8:46 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 11:46:34-05

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Sharon Court and Beckes Street in Wasco early Wednesday morning.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Deputies, when deputies arrived at a residence at around 2 a.m. they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information may contact KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Taylor Tomlinson

Taylor Tomlinson at the Fox Theater: Win Tickets!