Police investigating fatal shooting in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Sharon Court and Beckes Street in Wasco early Wednesday morning.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Deputies, when deputies arrived at a residence at around 2 a.m. they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information may contact KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.