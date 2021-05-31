Police investigating possible murder/suicide in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in Southwest Bakersfield as an apparent murder/suicide.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, two adults were found dead in a home in the 4600 block of Parkwood Court early Monday morning. A weapon was also found at the scene.

Police have not released the identities of the two people or an official cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Juarez at (661) 326-3553 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.