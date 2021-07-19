Police search for suspect who stole video game from Bakersfield business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who stole a video game from a Bakersfield business.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the suspect broke into the Sudz Coin Laundry, located at 3150 Panama Lane on April 28th. He then proceeded to remove an arcade game from inside the business and fled.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his late 20's to early 30's. He has a slim build, short hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with a blue MOPARS emblem, dark blue button-up work shirt with yellow reflective strips, black cargo pants, and black work boots. He also had a black wrist brace on his left hand.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Amos at (661) 326-3872 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.