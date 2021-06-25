Police searching for a suspect that robbed a Bakersfield bank on Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police are searching for a man that robbed a Bakersfield bank on Wednesday.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the suspect robbed the BBVA Bank on Stockdale Highway on Wednesday at around 12:40 p.m. He was described as a white male between 40 and 50 years old. He was 6' 2" tall with a slim build and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, black face mask, black long sleeve shirt, yellow reflective vest, and blue pants

He was seen fleeing in a black late-model Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Dunn at (661) 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.