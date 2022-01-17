NewsCrime Actions Facebook Tweet Email Police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing of woman, 24 23ABC News By: Associated Press Posted at 2:52 PM, Jan 17, 2022 and last updated 2022-01-17 17:52:30-05 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Donate Today!