Police searching for suspects in downtown Bakersfield robbery

According to the BPD, the suspects used "physical force" during the robbery, but no additional details were provided.
Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery at a convenience store in downtown Bakersfield.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 14:57:52-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery at a convenience store in downtown Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department, the incident happened on September 23rd at the 7-Eleven in the 2300 block of Chester Lane. According to the BPD, the suspects used "physical force" during the robbery, but no additional details were provided.

The suspects are all described as Hispanic men between 16 and 19 years of age. One was wearing a black hooded sweater and blue jeans, a second was wearing a red jersey over a white hooded sweater and dark pants, and the last suspect was wearing a black hooded sweater with denim shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Antonio Orozco at (661) 852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

