Police standoff in northeast Bakersfield ends peacefully

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An hours-long standoff ended in the arrest of a man who was allegedly seen hitting a woman outside a home in northeast Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police say a neighbor called police after he reportedly witnessed a man hit a woman with brass knuckles in the 100 block of Loma Linda Drive around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night. The neighbor says he tried to intervene but the man pointed a gun at him.

When police arrived, the man ran into the house with a 10-year-old girl inside the home.

The SWAT team arrived on scene around 9 p.m.

Officials say just after midnight police took the suspect into custody without incident. Police say the girl was not harmed.

The suspect was arrested for several felony charges.