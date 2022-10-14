Watch Now
Prosecution rests in Wendy Howard trial

Several people testified in court Thursday including Gregory Laskowski who used to work at the Kern Regional Crime Lab.
Posted at 8:14 AM, Oct 14, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The prosecution has rested in the trial of Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend Kelly Reese Pitts.

Several people testified in court Thursday including Gregory Laskowski who used to work at the Kern Regional Crime Lab. He reviewed the evidence and admitted Pitts could have possibly been moving forward at Howard when he was shot.

Previously, it was reported she shot him in the back which is why self-defense was in question.

The trial is set to continue Monday at 9 a.m.

