Gunman targets Taiwanese faith with long pro-democracy link

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Officials in California's Orange County are still trying to determine why a gunman opened fire in a Taiwanese Presbyterian church in Laguna Woods.

David Chou, who has links to both Taiwan and China, was motivated by political hatred against Taiwan. The church he chose belongs to a denomination that is renowned and revered in the Taiwanese American community.

The Presbyterian Church of Taiwan is the country's largest and oldest Protestant denomination. They have been known to promote democracy and self-determination for Taiwan.

They have also been credited with romanizing the Taiwanese alphabet.

Most Taiwanese Christians in the U.S. are Presbyterians.

READ ALSO: Weekend mass shootings being investigated as hate crimes

Meanwhile, the 68-year-old Chou sent a newspaper a seven-volume diary before the attack.

The Chinese-language World Journal bureau in the Los Angeles area said it received the stacks of photocopied pages and a flash drive on Monday — a day after authorities say Chou opened fire on people at a luncheon at a Taiwanese church in Laguna Woods.

The paper said the title referred to a “destroying" angel opposed to Taiwan's independence from China.

The newspaper's attorney tells The Orange County Register he will turn them over to police when he receives a subpoena.

Chou is charged with murder and attempted murder.