Reward offered to find suspect in deadly SW Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in a deadly Nov. 3rd, 2021, shooting in Southwest Bakersfield.

Christian Francois Gaines, 19, is described as a Black man with neck tattoos, 6-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Gaines has an active arrest warrant for suspicion of murder, conspiracy, and gang participation. The Bakersfield Police Department says Gaines is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Gaines is a suspect in the deadly shooting of Justin Griffin, Jr., 21, on Nov. 3rd, 2021, in the 3300 block of Wible Road. Two other suspects, Demitris King and David Gray, have previously been arrested.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Gaines, call Detective Frank McIntyre at 661-326-3921 or the Kern Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.