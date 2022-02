WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible robbery that left one man injured after being shot in the face.

The incident happened Wednesday night around 6 p.m. in the area of E and 8th Streets in Wasco. According to KCSO, the suspects attempted to rob the victim when the shooting occurred. The suspects fled in a white car.

The victim was airlifted to Kern Medical and is expected to survive. The victim told authorities he did not know the suspects.