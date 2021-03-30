Rosamond man convicted of attempted murder for shooting at Kern County Sherrif's Office deputies

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KERO) — A man who fired shots at Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies in Rosamond has been convicted of attempted murder. Last week a jury found Benjamin Avalos guilty of four counts of attempted murder on a peace officer.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that happened on June 22nd of last year. According to the KCSO, deputies went to a house to the 3400 block of Leopard Ct. in Rosamond at around 8 p.m. on a report of a man firing a gun outside a home. When the deputies arrived, accompanied by CHP officers, they found Avalos standing in the driveway. When they identified themselves, Avalos fired three shots at the deputies, who immediately took cover.

After repeated commands, Avalos eventually put down the gun but remained "verbally aggressive with deputies." Deputies eventually used a stun gun to control and arrest Avalos.

Deputies found a loaded handgun, ammunition, and spent shell casings inside and outside the home, as well as three additional handguns and two rifles.

In total, Avalos fired 45 shots over several hours.

While being transported to jail, Avalos told a deputy “If I ever see you m-----f---s again, I’m going to shoot every one of you.”

“Deputies and Officers in the field are tasked with protecting public safety, even when doing so puts them in mortal danger. Officers and Deputies who respond to violent threats to the community deserve not only our appreciation for their efforts to end violent situations but also the protection that comes with a conviction and an appropriate sentence for those who attempt to murder them simply doing their jobs,” said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer after the conviction.

Sentencing is set for April 28th. Avalos faces a potential sentence in excess of 200 years to life.