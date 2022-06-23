Sanger man indicted in attempted fentanyl trafficking

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A federal grand jury indicted on Thursday a Sanger man on one-count of attempting to traffic fentanyl after he tried to mail about 1,000 counterfeit oxycodone M30 tablets to someone in Iowa, said the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Isidro Zuriel Cruz-Vizcarra, 23, of Sanger, mailed a package at a post office in Parlier to someone in Iowa. The package was seized and searched and postal inspectors found about 1,000 counterfeit oxycodone M30 tablets, according to court documents.

The case was the result of an investigation by FORT, (a multi-agency team composed of Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Fresno Police Department) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Cruz-Vizcarra, if convicted, faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million.