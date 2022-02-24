Watch
Scott Peterson's new trial rests on 'Strawberry Shortcake'

Scott Peterson Juror Misconduct
Lou Dematteis/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2004 photo, Juror number 7, Richelle Nice, adjusts her hair as members of the jury speak with the media in the Old San Mateo County Courthouse in Redwood City, Calif. Nice, a former juror who helped convict Scott Peterson and send him to death row, is expected to testify under a grant of immunity as she kicks off a weeklong hearing starting Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, centered on whether she lied about her history with domestic violence. (AP Photo/Lou Dematteis, Pool, File)
Posted at 1:13 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 16:13:54-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson’s chance for a new trial in the murder of his pregnant wife 20 years ago hinges on whether a California juror who helped convict him was biased.

During the trial, the juror, Richelle Nice, was nicknamed “Strawberry Shortcake” for her bright red hair. She's expected to testify Friday under a grant of immunity.

Nice will be the first witness in a weeklong hearing centered on whether she lied about her history with domestic violence and that because of that past she couldn't be an objective juror.

Peterson's wife, Laci, was killed when she was eight months pregnant with their son.

Investigators said Peterson dumped her body into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.

