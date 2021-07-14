Search of a stolen vehicle in Victorville leads to cache of guns

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Police searching a truck stolen from Bakersfield turned up a cache of weapons, including several AR-15-style rifles.

According to the Victorville Police Department, a 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche that was reported stolen in Bakersfield was found in a parking lot of a Travel Lodge in Victorville. Deputies detained the vehicle's sole occupant, Adrian Jimenez.

While searching the truck, deputies found multiple duffle bags which contained numerous AR 15 style rifles, a loaded handgun, several magazines for the guns, approximately 300 rounds of ammunition, law enforcement type body armor, handcuffs, replica law enforcement badges, a stun gun, and other miscellaneous items.

At this time it is not known if the guns were stolen from Bakersfield.

Jimenez was arrested for carrying a loaded handgun, as well as possession of a machine gun, possession of a stolen vehicle, and other charges. He is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on July 15th.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy T. Esquivel at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.