Second suspect arrested in a deadly hit-and-run street racing crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A second suspect has been arrested in a deadly street racing crash that killed one person in Bakersfield.

Back on March 17th at 2:30 a.m., three cars were involved in a street race on Panama Lane. At one point, all three cars became airborne at the intersection with Stine Road. One car crashed into another vehicle that was not involved in the race. The driver of the speeding car was ejected from the vehicle. That driver died at the scene.

A second car involved in the crash crashed into the median, while the third car managed to escape crashing.

On July 9th Bakersfield Police arrested 23-year-old Javontae Murphy for second-degree murder, hit and run, assault with a deadly weapon, street-racing, DUI, destruction of evidence, and other charges.

On Monday, 22-year-old Devin Rufus was arrested for accessory to hit & run and aiding and abetting street racing.

The BPD did not reveal which vehicles Murphy and Rufus were driving at the time of the accident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.