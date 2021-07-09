Watch
Second suspect arrested in Bakersfield postal worker robbery

28-year-old Julio Nambo was arrested
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 13:47:57-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A second arrest has been made in connection to the robbery of a postal worker in Bakersfield.

On June 27th a woman postal worker was robbed by two men in the 4300 block of Belle Terrace. The suspects stole multiple packages and the worker's purse.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 28-year-old Julio Nambo was arrested and charged for the robbery. He was arrested in the 800 block of Wible Road without incident.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Ruby Jimenez was arrested shortly after the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

