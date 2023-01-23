Watch Now
Sheriff's office looking for suspect in December robbery

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, a man with a gun demanded money from the clerk of a Chevron station in Northwest Bakersfield two days after Christmas.
Posted at 3:51 PM, Jan 23, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying someone they say has committed a robbery.

According to KCSO, an unidentified white or Hispanic male entered the Chevron at 5201 Olive Drive on December 27, 2022 at just after 9:00 am. The person took out a gun and demanded that the clerk give him money from the register. The clerk gave him the money and the man with the gun ran out of the store.

KCSO describes the man as 5'5" tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with any information about this person is encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 and ask for Detective N. Webb. People who want to remain anonymous can also call the Kern County Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.

