Shooting in Central Bakersfield leaves woman in critical condition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A shooting in Central Bakersfield has left one woman in critical condition overnight.

A ShotSpotter activation alerted the Bakersfield Police Department just after 11 p.m. Monday night near the area of 30th and Q Streets. BPD says they found a woman suffering from major injuries. She was taken to a hospital. Police say she is in critical yet stable condition.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.