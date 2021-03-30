Menu

Shooting in Central Bakersfield leaves woman in critical condition

Area of 30th and Q Streets
Bakersfield Police Department (FILE)
Posted at 8:16 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 11:16:40-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A shooting in Central Bakersfield has left one woman in critical condition overnight.

A ShotSpotter activation alerted the Bakersfield Police Department just after 11 p.m. Monday night near the area of 30th and Q Streets. BPD says they found a woman suffering from major injuries. She was taken to a hospital. Police say she is in critical yet stable condition.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

