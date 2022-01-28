Shooting in Tulare County leaves two people dead, three people wounded

DUCOR, Calif. (KERO) — Two people have been killed in a shooting in Ducor, which also left 3 people wounded.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4 p.m. deputies responded to a call about a shooting at the Ducor Shell Gas station located on Avenue 56 near Highway 65. When they arrived, they found one man had been shot. They also learned that a second man who had been wounded had been taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities then learned that three other gunshot victims had been taken to Delano Hospital. At this point, it appears the victims at both hospitals are a result of the original shooting that happened in Ducor.

Two of the shooting victims have died and three are in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.