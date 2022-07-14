Stanislaus County men indicted after 440 pounds of methamphetamine seized

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A federal grand jury issued a two-count indictment Thursday for two Stanislaus County men after they allegedly attempted to sell 440 pounds of methamphetamine to an undercover officer, according to U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Hugo Vigil Villagomez, 42, of Oakdale, and Serafin Villagomez Vigil, 27, of Riverbank, attempted on June 30th, 2022, to sell 440 pounds of methamphetamine to an undercover officer.

Villagomez and Vigil arrive at a parking lot in Salida to meet the officer that day and brought several suitcases full of hundreds of pounds of meth, according to court documents.

When the men unzipped the suitcases, officers arrested them, according to court documents.

Villagomez and Vigil are charged on suspicion of possessing and conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Each face a mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Special Investigations Unit.